Sex, songs and sequins: Big Mamma's House of Burlesque takes Charlotte by storm
Published: March 10, 2017 in A&E / Life&Style , Featured Stories Updated: March 9, 2017 at 6:20 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Big Mamma's Burlesque cast: Kitten Wink, Rebel, Big Mamma Dixie Crystal, Ophelia PopTart, Phoebe Nyx, Anita Tool, Veronica Broadchest, DeeDee Perks, Sheba, Meredith Sparkles, Johnny Anonymous and Kitt Nuveau. Big Mamma's House of Burlesque has given the Charlotte entertainment scene a spice of sex and variety for over a decade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aldi Expansion (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Fred
|21
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Timmy_
|4,940
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Wed
|QBall
|70
|ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC
|Mar 7
|wtf
|2
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Mar 6
|backup
|1
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Mar 6
|Wright
|133
|Stanley joined AYFL
|Mar 6
|FootBall fan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC