Sex, songs and sequins: Big Mamma's H...

Sex, songs and sequins: Big Mamma's House of Burlesque takes Charlotte by storm

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Q-Notes

Published: March 10, 2017 in A&E / Life&Style , Featured Stories Updated: March 9, 2017 at 6:20 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Pictured Above: Big Mamma's Burlesque cast: Kitten Wink, Rebel, Big Mamma Dixie Crystal, Ophelia PopTart, Phoebe Nyx, Anita Tool, Veronica Broadchest, DeeDee Perks, Sheba, Meredith Sparkles, Johnny Anonymous and Kitt Nuveau. Big Mamma's House of Burlesque has given the Charlotte entertainment scene a spice of sex and variety for over a decade.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aldi Expansion (Apr '16) 2 hr Fred 21
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Wed Timmy_ 4,940
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Wed QBall 70
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Mar 7 wtf 2
Susan J. Inabinett Mar 6 backup 1
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Mar 6 Wright 133
Stanley joined AYFL Mar 6 FootBall fan 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Iraq
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,793 • Total comments across all topics: 279,452,513

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC