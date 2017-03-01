Severe-Weather 11 mins ago 12:45 p.m.Storm damage's nothing new for Myers Park residents
Myers Park is known for its beautiful landscape, but the people who live here tell NBC Charlotte any time there's a major storm the beautiful trees come crashing down. Hodges and his wife Kim have lived in the neighborhood for 40 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranch House for Rent. Great Location!!! (Jan '09)
|48 min
|Albe
|6
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|3 hr
|MAGA2016
|3
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Wed
|MarkJ-
|22
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Timmy_
|4,938
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Tue
|wtf
|2
|Watch out for card skimmers at gas stations!!
|Feb 28
|Jessica Smith
|1
|Steele Creek YMCA Looking For Soccer Coaches / ...
|Feb 26
|TylerDarrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC