Severe-Weather 11 mins ago 12:45 p.m....

Severe-Weather 11 mins ago 12:45 p.m.Storm damage's nothing new for Myers Park residents

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Myers Park is known for its beautiful landscape, but the people who live here tell NBC Charlotte any time there's a major storm the beautiful trees come crashing down. Hodges and his wife Kim have lived in the neighborhood for 40 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ranch House for Rent. Great Location!!! (Jan '09) 48 min Albe 6
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 3 hr MAGA2016 3
Thank God 4 TRUMP Wed MarkJ- 22
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Wed Timmy_ 4,938
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Tue wtf 2
Watch out for card skimmers at gas stations!! Feb 28 Jessica Smith 1
Steele Creek YMCA Looking For Soccer Coaches / ... Feb 26 TylerDarrow 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Mecklenburg County was issued at March 02 at 9:54PM EST

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,480 • Total comments across all topics: 279,266,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC