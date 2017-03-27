Second arrest made in deadly shooting north of uptown

A second person has been charged in a deadly shooting that happened a couple weeks ago just north of uptown Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say officers were called to an assault with a deadly weapon March 14 around 12:23 p.m. on LaSalle Street at Beatties Ford Road where they found a man, later identified as 37-year-old Germany Byers, with a gunshot wound.

