Report: No evidence year-round Project LIFT schools work
A review of four year-round schools in Charlotte has found no academic improvement as a result of the adjusted academic calendar. The report, completed by Research For Action , reviewed schools participating in Project Leadership and Investment for Transformation which have continuous learning calendars .
