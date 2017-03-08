Report: No evidence year-round Projec...

Report: No evidence year-round Project LIFT schools work

A review of four year-round schools in Charlotte has found no academic improvement as a result of the adjusted academic calendar. The report, completed by Research For Action , reviewed schools participating in Project Leadership and Investment for Transformation which have continuous learning calendars .

