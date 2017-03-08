Remember red-light cameras? Here's why those tickets may return in Charlotte.
The City Council voted Monday to send the issue to its transportation and planning committee, which would be the first step toward using the cameras again. They were in operation in Charlotte from 1998 to 2006.
