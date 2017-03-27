Property values at stake as rumors of secret CMS boundary plan rattle the south suburbs
An anonymous letter saying Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plans to rezone some neighborhoods from Providence to Butler high school has escalated anxiety in the Matthews area, reportedly leading one prospective homebuyer to withdraw an offer. Superintendent Ann Clark says the rumors are false.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09)
|10 hr
|Mark mark
|189
|Review: 4U APPLIANCE REPAIR
|12 hr
|timebandit
|1
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Terdigerd
|4,946
|The Life Coach Song (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Life Coach
|23
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Mar 18
|I Did Not Need to...
|1
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Mar 17
|Earl
|25
|Chiva
|Mar 17
|Uhuh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC