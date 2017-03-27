Property values at stake as rumors of...

Property values at stake as rumors of secret CMS boundary plan rattle the south suburbs

An anonymous letter saying Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools plans to rezone some neighborhoods from Providence to Butler high school has escalated anxiety in the Matthews area, reportedly leading one prospective homebuyer to withdraw an offer. Superintendent Ann Clark says the rumors are false.

