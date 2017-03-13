Police seize more evidence in uptown shootout
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are searching at least three electronic devices relating to a shootout in uptown in February during the height of CIAA festivities. CMPD wants electronic evidence from two cellphones and one iPad, which could include texts and pictures placing people at the scene and speak to a motive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC
|Mon
|ThomasA
|4
|Review: Pizano Custom Auto Body (Feb '13)
|Sun
|Nekenge
|3
|Where is life coach? (Jan '15)
|Sun
|Life coach
|3
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Sat
|John
|23
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Mar 8
|Timmy_
|4,940
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Mar 8
|QBall
|70
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Mar 6
|backup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC