Police asking for help solving fatal shooting of 14-year-old

It's been two months since someone shot and killed 14-year-old Anthony Frazier on Finchley Drive in Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in the time since the teen's death, investigators have turned over every stone looking for information but haven't able to solve the case.

