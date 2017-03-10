Pizza chain expanding Charlotte footprint, newest store opens Thursday
Toppers Pizza wants to snag a larger market share in Charlotte market. Mike Wielechowski and Nate Fuller - Charlotte attorneys and self-proclaimed pizza lovers - have signed on as franchisees for the brand.
