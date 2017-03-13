Person shot during argument in east Charlotte
A person suffered minor injuries when he was shot following what police called a domestic dispute in east Charlotte Tuesday. The call came in at 7:46 p.m. from the 6100 block of Hanna Court, which is off of Cove Ridge Lane.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Middle school
|25 min
|Fred
|4
|Police Dept.
|1 hr
|farby
|5
|New police chief in Belmont can't arrest anyone... (Apr '16)
|10 hr
|tarzan
|14
|Stanley joined AYFL
|19 hr
|GoBigBlue
|6
|ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC
|Mon
|ThomasA
|4
|Review: Pizano Custom Auto Body (Feb '13)
|Sun
|Nekenge
|3
|Where is life coach? (Jan '15)
|Mar 12
|Life coach
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC