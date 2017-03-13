Person shot during argument in east C...

Person shot during argument in east Charlotte

11 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

A person suffered minor injuries when he was shot following what police called a domestic dispute in east Charlotte Tuesday. The call came in at 7:46 p.m. from the 6100 block of Hanna Court, which is off of Cove Ridge Lane.

