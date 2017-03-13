Pedestrian struck, killed in southeas...

Pedestrian struck, killed in southeast Charlotte

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the deadly incident happened around 6:26 a.m. on Sardis Road N near Monroe Road, shutting the area down. Sardis Rd. N. at Monroe Rd towards Sardis Rd will be closed for unknown amount of time due to investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC 14 hr ThomasA 4
Review: Pizano Custom Auto Body (Feb '13) Sun Nekenge 3
Where is life coach? (Jan '15) Sun Life coach 3
Thank God 4 TRUMP Sat John 23
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Mar 8 Timmy_ 4,940
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Mar 8 QBall 70
Susan J. Inabinett Mar 6 backup 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Mecklenburg County was issued at March 13 at 4:51PM EDT

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,469 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,741

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC