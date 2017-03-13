Parents of murdered 14-year-old in Charlotte want you to hear them
Three months into 2017, the case that stumps Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police the most is the one that happened on January 2. The city's second homicide of the year. Fourteen-year-old Anthony Frazier was shot and killed while in a car with his family.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC
|Mon
|ThomasA
|4
|Review: Pizano Custom Auto Body (Feb '13)
|Sun
|Nekenge
|3
|Where is life coach? (Jan '15)
|Sun
|Life coach
|3
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Sat
|John
|23
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Mar 8
|Timmy_
|4,940
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Mar 8
|QBall
|70
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Mar 6
|backup
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC