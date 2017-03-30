Newton Middle School teacher, 7 others busted in child predator sting

The Lincolnton Police Deparment announced Wednesday that officers have charged eight men, including two from Lincoln County and a Newton-Conover Middle School teacher, in an online child predator sting operation. Blane Fitzgerald Gregory, 51, of 101 Watson Drive in Spruce Pine, was a Newton-Conover Middle School teacher when he was arrested on Tuesday on charges of soliciting a minor by a computer and appearing to meet the child.

