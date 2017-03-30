Newton Middle School teacher, 7 others busted in child predator sting
The Lincolnton Police Deparment announced Wednesday that officers have charged eight men, including two from Lincoln County and a Newton-Conover Middle School teacher, in an online child predator sting operation. Blane Fitzgerald Gregory, 51, of 101 Watson Drive in Spruce Pine, was a Newton-Conover Middle School teacher when he was arrested on Tuesday on charges of soliciting a minor by a computer and appearing to meet the child.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|6 hr
|Big Dick
|1
|The ex gov visits Trump
|6 hr
|Big Dick
|5
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|6 hr
|Big Dick
|26
|Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Mark mark
|189
|Review: 4U APPLIANCE REPAIR
|Wed
|timebandit
|1
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Mar 28
|Terdigerd
|4,946
|The Life Coach Song (Jun '10)
|Mar 28
|Life Coach
|23
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC