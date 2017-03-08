NC teen charged in mom's beheading wa...

NC teen charged in mom's beheading was in mental facility recently, friend says

13 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The Franklin County teen deputies say beheaded his mom Monday afternoon was released from a mental health facility less a week before the killing, a family friend said. Miriam Banegas, a longtime friend of the Funes-Machado family, said she is heartbroken over the loss of Yesenia Funes Beatriz Machada and concerned for the son, Oliver, who is accused in the killing.

