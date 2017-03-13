NC Dot chief promises a fresh look at I-77 toll lanes
North Carolina's new transportation secretary says his department will conduct an independent review of the contract and project to build toll lanes on Interstate 77 in northern Mecklenburg County. Secretary James Trogdon told the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization at its Wednesday night meeting that a private firm, unconnected to the controversial project, will be named within a few days to conduct the review.
