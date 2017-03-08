NC: Blue Line Extension Delayed; CATS Doesn't Yet Know Whose Fault That Is

March 08--The Charlotte Area Transit System doesn't know who is to blame for the Lynx Blue Line extension likely missing its planned August 2017 opening, and said it's evaluating whether to seek damages against the lead contractor, Balfour Beatty. Balfour Beatty's $131 million contract, which includes work installing the track and building station platforms, called for the contractor to turn over the project to CATS by March for testing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.