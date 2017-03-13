NAACP says race a factor in shoplifting assault at beauty supply store
Over the weekend, the incident flared into a racial protest when African American community leaders and some customers showed up at Missha Beauty Supply and called for a boycott. This came after cellphone video showed the Asian manager kicking and choking an accused shoplifter, a black woman.
