Since officials disclosed last month that Mecklenburg County's medical clinics failed to notify nearly 200 women about abnormal Pap smears, Health Director Marcus Plescia has assured the public that the tests found only mild to moderate problems. But newly released information to the Observer shows results for at least 20 of the women discovered high-grade abnormalities that suggests the possibly of cervical cancer.

