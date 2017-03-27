More than 100 at City Council protest idea of no-parking signs at abortion clinic
More than one hundred anti-abortion protesters packed the Government Center Monday night, accusing the city of unfairly targeting them with possible no-parking signs outside an abortion clinic on Latrobe Drive. The clinic, A Preferred Women's Health Center of Charlotte, has been the target of anti-abortion protesters for years.
