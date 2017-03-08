Man wanted for attempted murder, othe...

Man wanted for attempted murder, other crimes in Charlotte area

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 29-year-old Christopher Crittenden is wanted for attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, felony breaking and entering, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Crittenden was court-ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pretrial release.

