Man wanted for attempted murder, other crimes in Charlotte area
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 29-year-old Christopher Crittenden is wanted for attempted murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, felony breaking and entering, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. Crittenden was court-ordered to wear an electronic monitoring device as a condition of his pretrial release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|2 hr
|John
|23
|ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC
|2 hr
|Eddie
|3
|Aldi Expansion (Apr '16)
|16 hr
|bringyourownbag
|22
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Mar 8
|Timmy_
|4,940
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Mar 8
|QBall
|70
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Mar 6
|backup
|1
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Mar 6
|Wright
|133
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC