Man wanted for attacking woman arrested following east Charlotte police chase
A man wanted for seriously injuring a woman was arrested following a short police chase in east Charlotte late Tuesday night. Officers say they attempted to stop 31-year-old Maurice Donnell Foster around 11:38 p.m. on Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road, but say Foster failed to stop and eventually got stuck in some mud.
