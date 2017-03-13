Man wanted for attacking woman arrest...

Man wanted for attacking woman arrested following east Charlotte police chase

A man wanted for seriously injuring a woman was arrested following a short police chase in east Charlotte late Tuesday night. Officers say they attempted to stop 31-year-old Maurice Donnell Foster around 11:38 p.m. on Independence Boulevard near Briar Creek Road, but say Foster failed to stop and eventually got stuck in some mud.

