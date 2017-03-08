Man shot and killed by CMPD officer allegedly came at officers with rifle
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still investigating Wednesday's officer-involved shooting that killed a man who allegedly charged at officers with a rifle. The source told WBTV that when officers knocked on the door on Justice Avenue, Mosiuk came out the front door with a rifle in his hand, and charged at officers.
