Man shot and killed by CMPD officer a...

Man shot and killed by CMPD officer allegedly came at officers with rifle

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are still investigating Wednesday's officer-involved shooting that killed a man who allegedly charged at officers with a rifle. The source told WBTV that when officers knocked on the door on Justice Avenue, Mosiuk came out the front door with a rifle in his hand, and charged at officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Aldi Expansion (Apr '16) 1 hr Fred 21
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Wed Timmy_ 4,940
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Wed QBall 70
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Mar 7 wtf 2
Susan J. Inabinett Mar 6 backup 1
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Mar 6 Wright 133
Stanley joined AYFL Mar 6 FootBall fan 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,884 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC