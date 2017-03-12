LeadingRE Conference Draws 2,000 Atte...

LeadingRE Conference Draws 2,000 Attendees, Recognizes Industry Leaders

Leading Real Estate Companies of the WorldA recently hosted its annual Conference Week, drawing 2,000 attendees and recognizing several industry leaders. The conference, held February 27-March 5 in Miami, Fla., was open to members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World and featured sessions on consumer demographics, evolving technologies, the global economy, and more.

