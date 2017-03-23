I-77 commuters will soon get a smoother drive in south Charlotte
The N.C. Department of Transportation will start this weekend on an $11.4 million project to resurface the highway from the South Carolina state line to Tyvola Road. The plan is to begin work at 8 p.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
