Homicide numbers in Charlotte show more African American victims
Police say a breakdown of the 22 homicides show that 16 were African American, three were Caucasian and three were Latino. "What's most troubling to me is that our most vulnerable continue to - year after year look more and more like me," Chief Kerr Putney said.
