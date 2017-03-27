Homicide numbers in Charlotte show mo...

Homicide numbers in Charlotte show more African American victims

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

Police say a breakdown of the 22 homicides show that 16 were African American, three were Caucasian and three were Latino. "What's most troubling to me is that our most vulnerable continue to - year after year look more and more like me," Chief Kerr Putney said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09) 1 hr Guido 190
Ivanka Trump gets new White House title 20 hr Big Dick 1
The ex gov visits Trump 20 hr Big Dick 5
Thank God 4 TRUMP 20 hr Big Dick 26
Review: 4U APPLIANCE REPAIR Wed timebandit 1
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Mar 28 Terdigerd 4,946
The Life Coach Song (Jun '10) Mar 28 Life Coach 23
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC