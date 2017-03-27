Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ma...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for Mar 27, 2017

Boatwright, Debra Estee, 6/23/67 of 419 Stevens Ave, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: domestic violence 1st degree Calhoun, Tony, 11/20/66 of 115 Shannon Street, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: domestic violence 3rd degree Curry, David Terrell, 8/29/69 of 845 N. College St, Charlotte NC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: bench warrant, resisting arrest Donlon, Kyle Thomas, 8/31/89 of 136 Sandy Dr, Jacksonville NC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: DUI Fricks, Danny Ray, 12/1/70 of 167 Turkey Creek Drive, Ware Shoals SC was arrested by possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, simple possession of marijuana Garcia-Ortiz, Javier Augusto, 3/16/69 of 212 Hallalujah St, Augusta GA was arrested by SCHP for: DUI, open container Griffin, Ambrissa Carroll, 5/19/78 of 12620 Hwy 25, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: petit ... (more)

