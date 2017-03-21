Globetrotter surprises handshake teachers class Read Story Mary Stringini
"The handshake teacher" Barry White and his fifth-grade class were surprised by the Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin on Tuesday morning to join in the fun, Globetrotter Style. Barry White Jr. teaches fifth-grade literacy at Ashley Park PreK - 8, an elementary school in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|14 hr
|Doc Bee
|4,943
|home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11)
|Tue
|Belmont
|22
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Mar 18
|I Did Not Need to...
|1
|Aldi Expansion (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Boogie
|25
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Mar 17
|Earl
|25
|Stanley joined AYFL
|Mar 17
|FootBall fan
|7
|Chiva
|Mar 17
|Uhuh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC