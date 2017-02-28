Fresh and healthy on menu for this up...

Fresh and healthy on menu for this uptown Charlotte bistro

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

This bistro is expanding its footprint with a second location in uptown Charlotte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley 10 hr wtf 2
Watch out for card skimmers at gas stations!! 18 hr Jessica Smith 1
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 18 hr Haha 4,937
Steele Creek YMCA Looking For Soccer Coaches / ... Feb 26 TylerDarrow 1
Humans in HAZMAT Suits Dumping Orange Liquid in... Feb 24 Nixum479 3
Aldi Expansion (Apr '16) Feb 23 Fred 20
Women Raped NC Feb 23 MAGA2016 1
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC