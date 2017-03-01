Firefighters rescuing cows from colla...

Firefighters rescuing cows from collapsed barn in Charlotte

According to Charlotte Fire Department, crews were called to the 13600-block of Brown-Grier Road to the report of a barn collapse. Firefighters say they are attempting to rescue four cows from the barn.

