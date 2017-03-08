Firefighters battle east Charlotte ap...

Firefighters battle east Charlotte apartment fire

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

The fire broke out around 6:45 a.m. at apartments in the 5900 block of Farm Pond Lane. The Charlotte Fire Department reported smoke and fire showing on arrival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) Wed Timmy_ 4,940
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Wed QBall 70
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Mar 7 wtf 2
Susan J. Inabinett Mar 6 backup 1
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Mar 6 Wright 133
Chiva Mar 5 TheBrewer 1
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Mar 3 2labman 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. South Korea
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,675 • Total comments across all topics: 279,434,314

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC