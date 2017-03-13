Dr. Gaurav Bharti Announced as Partne...

Dr. Gaurav Bharti Announced as Partner at H/K Plastic Surgery

H/K Plastic Surgery + MedSpa, the premier plastic surgery center in Huntersville and Charlotte, NC, is proud to announce that their esteemed plastic surgeon Dr. Gaurav Bharti has been made a partner. H/K congratulates Dr. Bharti, who joined the practice a year ago last March.

