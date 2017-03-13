DMI to Develop New Self-Storage Facility in Historic South End of Charlotte, NC
Development-Management Inc. is developing a new self-storage facility in the historic South End of Charlotte, N.C. The company acquired the 3.5-acre site at 536 W. Tremont for $1.5 million last year as part of a bankruptcy sale, according to a press release. Expected to open next year, the facility will be DMI's sixth property in the city and ninth in the Carolinas.
