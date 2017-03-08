Debra Faye " Chick" McBride Picket - Charlotte NC

Debra Faye " Chick" McBride Pickett 59, o9f 11817 Larkridge Court, Charlotte, NC widow of Gregory Pickett died March 5, 2017 at Five Oaks Manor, Concord, NC. Born in Greenwood County October 16, 1957 a daughter of Ruthart McBride and Lottie Hackett McBride.

