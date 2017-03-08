Debra Faye " Chick" McBride Picket - Charlotte NC
Debra Faye " Chick" McBride Pickett 59, o9f 11817 Larkridge Court, Charlotte, NC widow of Gregory Pickett died March 5, 2017 at Five Oaks Manor, Concord, NC. Born in Greenwood County October 16, 1957 a daughter of Ruthart McBride and Lottie Hackett McBride.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Timmy_
|4,940
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Wed
|QBall
|70
|ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC
|Mar 7
|wtf
|2
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Mar 6
|backup
|1
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Mar 6
|Wright
|133
|Stanley joined AYFL
|Mar 6
|FootBall fan
|1
|Chiva
|Mar 5
|TheBrewer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC