Criminal Charges - 3-8-17
Jessica Michelle Cox, 27, of 1701 Furman of Kannapolis was charged on Mar. 3 with one count each of misdemeanor larceny and second degree trespassing. Johnny Dwayne Allison, 41, of 3581 Jefferson Street in Sherrills Ford was charged on Mar. 3 with one count each of felony larceny and possession of stolen goods.
