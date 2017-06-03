Criminal Charges - 3-6-17

Criminal Charges - 3-6-17

Jeremy Neal McDougal, 26, of 161 Village View Dr., 217 in Mooresville was charged on Feb. 25 with one count each of felony breaking and entering building, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods. A $10,000 bond was set.

