Criminal Charges - 3-6-17
Jeremy Neal McDougal, 26, of 161 Village View Dr., 217 in Mooresville was charged on Feb. 25 with one count each of felony breaking and entering building, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen goods. A $10,000 bond was set.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC
|9 hr
|Totally
|1
|Susan J. Inabinett
|9 hr
|backup
|1
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|9 hr
|Wright
|133
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|Sun
|TheBrewer
|69
|Chiva
|Sun
|TheBrewer
|1
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Mar 3
|2labman
|3
|Ranch House for Rent. Great Location!!! (Jan '09)
|Mar 2
|Albe
|6
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC