Criminal Charges - 3-3-17
Douglas Glenn Queen Jr., 27, of 902 Tower Rd. in Vale was charged on Feb. 21 with one count of misdemeanor larceny. James Randolph Farris, 35, of 624 N Poplar St. in Lincolnton was charged on Feb. 21 with one count each of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, obtaining signatures by false pretenses, and three counts of probation violation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Pauly Walnuts
|131
|Ranch House for Rent. Great Location!!! (Jan '09)
|15 hr
|Albe
|6
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|18 hr
|MAGA2016
|3
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Wed
|MarkJ-
|22
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Timmy_
|4,938
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Tue
|wtf
|2
|Watch out for card skimmers at gas stations!!
|Feb 28
|Jessica Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC