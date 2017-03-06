Crime 6 mins ago 10:34 a.m.Woman charged in crash that killed teen

Crime 6 mins ago 10:34 a.m.Woman char...

CHARLOTTE, N.C. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal crash in northeast Charlotte last month. According to CMPD, Kristin Renee Bradley was charged with felony death by vehicle, felony serious injury by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, driving while impaired, reckless driving, and driving without a license in connection with a crash that killed 18-year-old Kasey Anne Vance on February 14. Police say that Bradley and two others were involved in a shooting in the 3600 block of Arklow Road.

