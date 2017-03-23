Crime 38 mins ago 4:29 a.m.CMPD: Man shot, killed in northeast Charlotte
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers responded to a reported shooting just before 2:30 a.m. in the 1800 block of Prospect Drive off West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
