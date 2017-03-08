Crime 3 mins ago 2:41 p.m.One dead in officer-involved shooting in N. Charlotte
Two officers responded to a 911 call regarding a suicide threat to the 1000 block of Justice Avenue around 1 p.m. Wednesday. CMPD Chief Putney said the responding officers encountered the suspect with a hunting rifle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|13 hr
|Timmy_
|4,940
|Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15)
|22 hr
|QBall
|70
|ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC
|Tue
|wtf
|2
|Susan J. Inabinett
|Mar 6
|backup
|1
|Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11)
|Mar 6
|Wright
|133
|Chiva
|Mar 5
|TheBrewer
|1
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Mar 3
|2labman
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC