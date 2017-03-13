Crime 17 mins ago 6:12 p.m.HOA: S. Meck students skipping class, damaging property
Residents who live near South Mecklenburg High School say they're fed up with the recent uptick of students who have been skipping school and roaming their neighborhoods. "It is a little shorter to come through here than to come on the sidewalk, and so they come through," says Jill Detweiler, who lives in a neighborhood that backs up to the school.
