Crime 17 mins ago 6:12 p.m.HOA: S. Me...

Crime 17 mins ago 6:12 p.m.HOA: S. Meck students skipping class, damaging property

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Residents who live near South Mecklenburg High School say they're fed up with the recent uptick of students who have been skipping school and roaming their neighborhoods. "It is a little shorter to come through here than to come on the sidewalk, and so they come through," says Jill Detweiler, who lives in a neighborhood that backs up to the school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Dept. 12 hr Kris P Duncan 7
Middle school Wed Fred 4
News New police chief in Belmont can't arrest anyone... (Apr '16) Tue tarzan 14
Stanley joined AYFL Tue GoBigBlue 6
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Mar 13 ThomasA 4
Review: Pizano Custom Auto Body (Feb '13) Mar 12 Nekenge 3
Where is life coach? (Jan '15) Mar 12 Life coach 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,112 • Total comments across all topics: 279,589,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC