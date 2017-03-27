Create Charlotte Lit and They Will Come
Every year since 2004, Central Piedmont Community College's Sensoria Festival has presented the Irene Blair Honeycutt Award. This year, Honeycutt, who founded the celebration of literature and the arts 25 years ago, will be the recipient of the honor that bears her name.
