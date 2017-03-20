Community members, lawmakers hold peace rally following homicide
Germany Byers, 37, was shot and killed in the middle of the day Tuesday. He was found suffering from a gunshot wound at the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|home depot in gastonia sucks (Nov '11)
|9 hr
|Barbara
|21
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|9 hr
|wade
|4,941
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Sat
|I Did Not Need to...
|1
|Aldi Expansion (Apr '16)
|Mar 17
|Boogie
|25
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Mar 17
|Earl
|25
|Stanley joined AYFL
|Mar 17
|FootBall fan
|7
|Chiva
|Mar 17
|Uhuh
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC