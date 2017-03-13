Community invited to celebrate 200th ...

Community invited to celebrate 200th anniversary of Weymouth church

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

St Mary's Church, on St Mary Street, will be marking two centuries since its dedication by Dr England, the Archdeacon of Dorset, on Sunday, March 26. The Right Reverend Nicholas Holtam will be joining the congregation, and the wider community, to mark to occasion from 10.30am. Church warden Dr Jeremy Parkinson said "Anyone who has had any past connection with St Mary's, such as regular attendance, a marriage, baptism, or attended St Mary's School will be most welcome to attend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Sat I Did Not Need to... 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP Mar 17 Earl 25
Chiva Mar 17 Uhuh 2
The ex gov visits Trump Mar 16 Fred Herbert 4
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Mar 13 ThomasA 4
Review: Pizano Custom Auto Body (Feb '13) Mar 12 Nekenge 3
Where is life coach? (Jan '15) Mar 12 Life coach 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,678,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC