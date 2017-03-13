Community invited to celebrate 200th anniversary of Weymouth church
St Mary's Church, on St Mary Street, will be marking two centuries since its dedication by Dr England, the Archdeacon of Dorset, on Sunday, March 26. The Right Reverend Nicholas Holtam will be joining the congregation, and the wider community, to mark to occasion from 10.30am. Church warden Dr Jeremy Parkinson said "Anyone who has had any past connection with St Mary's, such as regular attendance, a marriage, baptism, or attended St Mary's School will be most welcome to attend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR)
|Sat
|I Did Not Need to...
|1
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Mar 17
|Earl
|25
|Chiva
|Mar 17
|Uhuh
|2
|The ex gov visits Trump
|Mar 16
|Fred Herbert
|4
|ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC
|Mar 13
|ThomasA
|4
|Review: Pizano Custom Auto Body (Feb '13)
|Mar 12
|Nekenge
|3
|Where is life coach? (Jan '15)
|Mar 12
|Life coach
|3
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC