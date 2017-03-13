Community invited to celebrate 200th anniversary of Weymouth church

St Mary's Church, on St Mary Street, will be marking two centuries since its dedication by Dr England, the Archdeacon of Dorset, on Sunday, March 26. The Right Reverend Nicholas Holtam will be joining the congregation, and the wider community, to mark to occasion from 10.30am. Church warden Dr Jeremy Parkinson said "Anyone who has had any past connection with St Mary's, such as regular attendance, a marriage, baptism, or attended St Mary's School will be most welcome to attend.

