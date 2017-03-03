COA finalist Mackie likes to barnstorm ideas
One of the four finalists seeking to become the next president of College of The Albemarle believes his earlier career in commercial art has helped shape his management style. "We did a lot of brainstorming, idea generation and creative approaches to problems" as a designer and art director, Russell "Keith" Mackie told a forum at COA's Regional Aviation and Technical Training Center in Currituck Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ranch House for Rent. Great Location!!! (Jan '09)
|5 hr
|Albe
|6
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|7 hr
|MAGA2016
|3
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|Wed
|MarkJ-
|22
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Timmy_
|4,938
|Jennifer Clemmer Whaley
|Tue
|wtf
|2
|Watch out for card skimmers at gas stations!!
|Feb 28
|Jessica Smith
|1
|Steele Creek YMCA Looking For Soccer Coaches / ...
|Feb 26
|TylerDarrow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC