CMS superintendent has an idea to add...

CMS superintendent has an idea to address future of K8 schools

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBTV

"I don't believe this is in the best interest of our students," CMS board member Ericka Ellis-Stewart said at Tuesday night's school board meeting. The board is discussing whether or not to continue the PreK-8 schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Police Dept. 49 min Fred Herbert 9
The ex gov visits Trump 51 min Fred Herbert 4
Middle school Wed Fred 4
News New police chief in Belmont can't arrest anyone... (Apr '16) Tue tarzan 14
Stanley joined AYFL Tue GoBigBlue 6
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Mar 13 ThomasA 4
Review: Pizano Custom Auto Body (Feb '13) Mar 12 Nekenge 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Mecklenburg County was issued at March 16 at 2:27PM EDT

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,595,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC