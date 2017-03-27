City council set to decide fate of rezoning feud on Sharon Lane
The debate over rezoning a portion of Sharon Lane has raged for more than a year and Monday night city council members will make a decision on whether 24 luxury townhomes will find a home on the south Charlotte road. Last week, two city council members were absent when a vote was taken on the matter.
