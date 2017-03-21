Charlotte records 19th homicide of 2017

Charlotte records 19th homicide of 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Homicide/ADW Unit are conducting a homicide investigation in the 1000 block of N. Wendover Road in the Providence Division. The call for service came in at 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday, March, 21 where patrol officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call for service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kip Mace 3 hr Reporter 1
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 18 hr Doc Bee 4,943
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Mar 18 I Did Not Need to... 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP Mar 17 Earl 25
Chiva Mar 17 Uhuh 2
The ex gov visits Trump Mar 16 Fred Herbert 4
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Mar 13 ThomasA 4
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,502 • Total comments across all topics: 279,738,826

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC