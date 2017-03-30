Charlotte metal-stamping plant to expand with 70 jobs
Southeastern Metal Products will add 70 jobs and spend $5.1 million to expand its sheet metal-forming business in north Charlotte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlotte Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump gets new White House title
|1 hr
|Big Dick
|1
|The ex gov visits Trump
|1 hr
|Big Dick
|5
|Thank God 4 TRUMP
|1 hr
|Big Dick
|26
|Charlotte really SUCKS! (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Mark mark
|189
|Review: 4U APPLIANCE REPAIR
|Wed
|timebandit
|1
|Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08)
|Tue
|Terdigerd
|4,946
|The Life Coach Song (Jun '10)
|Tue
|Life Coach
|23
Find what you want!
Search Charlotte Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC