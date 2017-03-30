Charlotte metal-stamping plant to exp...

Charlotte metal-stamping plant to expand with 70 jobs

Read more: Business Journal

Southeastern Metal Products will add 70 jobs and spend $5.1 million to expand its sheet metal-forming business in north Charlotte.

