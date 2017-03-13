Charlotte drivers say too many close calls at confusing light rail crossings
Neighbors who live near light rail crossings say it happens everyday: a driver stops past the crossing arm, but not quite on the tracks, in no man's land. "I came up, and it was a red light, so there's nowhere to stop there, except right on the track," said Jesse Moyer, who lives near the crossing at Clanton Road and South Boulevard.
