Charlotte drivers say too many close ...

Charlotte drivers say too many close calls at confusing light rail crossings

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: WBTV

Neighbors who live near light rail crossings say it happens everyday: a driver stops past the crossing arm, but not quite on the tracks, in no man's land. "I came up, and it was a red light, so there's nowhere to stop there, except right on the track," said Jesse Moyer, who lives near the crossing at Clanton Road and South Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 3 hr wade 4,941
Charlotte Hospice (HPCCR) Sat I Did Not Need to... 1
Thank God 4 TRUMP Mar 17 Earl 25
Chiva Mar 17 Uhuh 2
The ex gov visits Trump Mar 16 Fred Herbert 4
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Mar 13 ThomasA 4
Review: Pizano Custom Auto Body (Feb '13) Mar 12 Nekenge 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 279,686,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC