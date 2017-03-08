Charlotte cop fatally shoots suicidal...

Charlotte cop fatally shoots suicidal man armed with a gun

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

'Stand Up. Resist. Run for office': Hillary debuts a new bobbed hairdo in Snapchat video urging women to fight for their rights Illegal border crossings drop 40 PER CENT in Trump's first full month as president: Homeland Security says it's the lowest total in nearly five years Foreign visitors are barred from the White House: Non-US citizens are told they CAN'T arrange tours of the President's home How America's 'first black middle class village' was destroyed to make way for Central Park: Community of African American property owners was flattened and flooded to accommodate growing Manhattan population Teen accused of shooting dead his retired NFL linebacker father and his wife as they slept when he was 16 to stand trial as an adult Which city is the worst for catcalling? Three models film the sleazy quips, come-ons and even WEDDING PROPOSALS they receive while walking in Sydney, New ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlotte Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Are Southerners Stupid or do they just sound th... (Oct '08) 18 hr Timmy_ 4,940
Where the boy at in Charlotte ? (Dec '15) Wed QBall 70
ICE Spotted In Greenville, SC Tue wtf 2
Susan J. Inabinett Mar 6 backup 1
Poll Why are yankees so rude? (Dec '11) Mar 6 Wright 133
Chiva Mar 5 TheBrewer 1
Jennifer Clemmer Whaley Mar 3 2labman 3
See all Charlotte Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlotte Forum Now

Charlotte Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlotte Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Charlotte, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,666 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,233

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC